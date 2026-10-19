Exotel's Sachin Bhatia advocates outcome-based billing for voice AI
Business
Exotel's cofounder and chief growth officer Sachin Bhatia wants to shake up how voice AI gets billed.
Instead of charging by the minute, he thinks companies should pay based on the actual results voice AI delivers.
This would make things more predictable and fair for businesses using these tools.
Exotel automates tasks and tracks performance
Bhatia points out that some players are already taking an outcome-based positioning in the market, like lower costs for sales leads.
Exotel is helping drive this change by automating simple tasks first and tracking performance closely.
As Bhatia puts it, he only wants to charge for outcome, making sure businesses only pay for real value.