Expenditure Finance Committee approves ₹1.25L/cr for ISM 2.0 semiconductor industry
Business
India just got a big boost for its tech future: ₹1.25 lakh crore has been approved for the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) 2.0 by the Expenditure Finance Committee.
This funding, which is still waiting on final Cabinet approval, is all about helping India build its own semiconductor industry and rely less on imports.
ISM 2.0 strengthens entire chip ecosystem
This phase is set to strengthen every part of the chip-making process, from design, manufacturing, and packaging, with a much bigger budget than before (up from ₹76,000 crore).
The goal? Make India a serious player in global chip production and spark more innovation at home, so we're not just following trends but actually setting them.