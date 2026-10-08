Experian: India's retail credit loan sourcing and AUM grow 18%
India's retail credit scene just had a strong quarter: loan sourcing and assets under management (AUM) both grew by 18%, according to Experian.
That means ₹20 lakh crore in new loans and ₹142 lakh crore managed overall.
Unsecured loans were especially hot, up 26% year over year, but overall loan quality stayed steady with a 3% delinquency rate.
Personal loans up 32% AUM ₹16.2L/cr
Personal loans saw a big boost, with new lending up 32% and AUM at ₹16.2 lakh crore.
Consumer durable loans (think gadgets and appliances) jumped by 37%, fueled by NBFCs and private banks focusing on smaller-ticket items under ₹35,000.
Home loan values rose too, while two-wheeler loans kept steady quality even as people borrowed more for pricier rides.
All in all, it has been an active season for both unsecured and secured borrowing in India.