Experts say AI could soon manage full trip planning Business Jun 30, 2026

Artificial intelligence, or AI, is making trip planning much easier, with smart assistants now helping people find destinations and sort out their itineraries.

According to Skyscanner, 38% of travelers would use AI to discover new places, and 33% want help building their plans.

Experts say it won't be long before AI can handle your whole trip from start to finish, which could really shake up how we book travel.