Experts say AI could soon manage full trip planning
Artificial intelligence, or AI, is making trip planning much easier, with smart assistants now helping people find destinations and sort out their itineraries.
According to Skyscanner, 38% of travelers would use AI to discover new places, and 33% want help building their plans.
Experts say it won't be long before AI can handle your whole trip from start to finish, which could really shake up how we book travel.
Hotels airlines startups offer personalized recommendations
Hotels, airlines, and startups are rolling out AI-powered tools that remember your preferences and give more personalized recommendations.
Startups are even using AI to sift through many reviews and information online so you get suggestions that actually fit you.
All this means booking trips could soon feel a lot more tailored and a lot less stressful.