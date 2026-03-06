Explained: Why Indian rupee fell to record low against US dollar
Business
After dropping to a record low of 92.31 per US dollar, the Indian rupee made a quick comeback to 91.57 on March 5, 2026—thanks to some timely action from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
A weaker rupee means pricier imports
A weaker rupee means pricier imports and more pressure on your wallet, especially with global oil prices jumping.
The RBI's intervention helped steady things for now, but it could also mean higher inflation and more ups and downs in the stock market.
The RBI acted fast by selling dollars to calm things down
Tensions in West Asia and concerns about possible disruption to a key shipping route pushed up oil prices and rattled markets.
Plus, India's been dealing with big trade deficits and foreign investors pulling out money. The RBI acted fast by selling dollars to calm things down.