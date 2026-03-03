Explained: Why Saudi Arabia is now India's biggest oil supplier
In February 2026, Russia remained India's largest supplier; Saudi Arabia narrowed the gap and was a close second, with imports rising to just over 1.0 million barrels per day—the highest in nearly six years.
This shift comes as India's overall oil imports dropped by about 8% in the Feb. 1-18 average compared with January, partly because US and EU sanctions made Russian oil harder to get.
Impact of geopolitical events on energy supply
For anyone curious about how global politics affects everyday life, this is a real-world example.
Sanctions on Russia and tensions in the Middle East are shaking up where India gets its energy—and that can impact everything from fuel prices to the economy.
Even with all the drama, Indian refiners are finding ways to keep supplies steady by tapping into floating storage and shifting sources when needed.