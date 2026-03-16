Explainer: How Iran-Israel conflict is impacting Indian basmati rice exports

Most Indian basmati goes to the Middle East (think Saudi Arabia and Iran), which means these tensions have hit our biggest markets hard. Shipping costs have doubled, with new war surcharges and higher insurance making things even tougher. Ships now take up to two weeks longer as they detour around risky areas.

Exporters warn of bankruptcy, farmers may be affected

Even with record harvests, basmati prices have dropped by up to 10%.

Exporters are struggling; exporters warn that many could face bankruptcy if the disruption continues and are pausing new deals.

Many are asking the government for help just to survive: this matters because the industry supports large numbers of farmers in Punjab and Haryana.

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