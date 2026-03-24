Explainer: How West Asia conflict can impact Indian economy

Why the Gulf is important for India

India imports the majority of its LNG from West Asia (about 68.4%) and a significant portion of its crude oil (roughly 40-45% from UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Iraq), so any trouble there hits India hard: fuel prices go up, growth slows down, and inflation rises.

Plus, millions of Indians work in Gulf countries; if trade or remittances drop due to the war, jobs and money sent home take a hit.

Even essentials like fertilizers and steel imports from this region are at risk.

With all this uncertainty, India is already looking to buy more Russian oil to soften the blow.