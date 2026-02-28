Explainer: India-EU FTA and its implications

Cheaper tech, cars, clothes for everyone

This FTA is set to make most trade between India and the EU way smoother—almost all goods from both sides will have lower or zero tariffs soon.

That means cheaper tech, cars, clothes, and more for everyone.

There's also a plan to cut car import duties from 110% down to 10% over five years and a big push for greener industry with €500+ million in EU support for India's decarbonization.

If any disputes pop up, there's a system in place for quick fixes through neutral mediators.