Explainer: India-EU FTA and its implications
The India-EU FTA text was made public (date not specified in the source).
Now, if India introduces or increases export duties on non-agricultural products such as energy or raw minerals, it must notify the EU "as soon as practicable and, in any event, immediately after the adoption of any new measure;"
the EU may then request information and seek consultations if it considers the measure has adverse effects on trade.
Cheaper tech, cars, clothes for everyone
This FTA is set to make most trade between India and the EU way smoother—almost all goods from both sides will have lower or zero tariffs soon.
That means cheaper tech, cars, clothes, and more for everyone.
There's also a plan to cut car import duties from 110% down to 10% over five years and a big push for greener industry with €500+ million in EU support for India's decarbonization.
If any disputes pop up, there's a system in place for quick fixes through neutral mediators.