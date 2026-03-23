Explainer: India-EU FTA, which can double India's exports Business Mar 23, 2026

At the India-EU Summit on 27 January 2026, leaders discussed early signing of a proposed free trade agreement (FTA); the agreement remains proposed/pending and the source does not say negotiations were concluded on that date.

Formal signing and ratification remain pending, and the agreement would eliminate or substantially reduce tariffs covering roughly 96.6% of EU exports by value and about 99.5% of Indian goods by value, with most cuts phased in over several years and exclusions for sensitive products.

The deal is set to save €4 billion a year in duties and could double exports (no timeframe given in the source).

Upcoming talks will also focus on new tech like AI and 6G, plus smoother sharing of classified information.