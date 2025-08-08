Next Article
Explainer: What are REITs and how to invest in them
Indian Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) just crossed ₹1 lakh crore in market cap—a big leap since their 2019 debut.
This growth is fueled by strong leasing and investor interest, making REITs a go-to way for people to invest in real estate without actually buying property.
REITs's journey so far
India's four listed REITs—Brookfield, Embassy, Mindspace, and Nexus Select—now manage over 128 million sq ft of space and have paid out more than ₹22,800 crore to investors.
With high occupancy rates and supportive rules, the sector looks set for more growth.
As Alok Aggarwal from Brookfield puts it, "better liquidity and market vibes mean REITs are likely to stay attractive for anyone wanting easy access to real estate returns."