Explainer: What are REITs and how to invest in them

REITs's journey so far

India's four listed REITs—Brookfield, Embassy, Mindspace, and Nexus Select—now manage over 128 million sq ft of space and have paid out more than ₹22,800 crore to investors.

With high occupancy rates and supportive rules, the sector looks set for more growth.

As Alok Aggarwal from Brookfield puts it, "better liquidity and market vibes mean REITs are likely to stay attractive for anyone wanting easy access to real estate returns."