Explainer: Why India-GCC FTA talks are significant for both sides

What does the FTA mean for India?

The GCC is a huge deal for India—think $178 billion in trade last year, plus over 8 million Indians living and working there who send home $45 billion every year.

This new FTA could make business smoother by tackling things like digital trade, easier visas, and job mobility.

If it goes through, it could mean faster projects for Indian companies in tech and infrastructure, more job opportunities abroad, and stronger energy security back home.