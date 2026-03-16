Explainer: Why is Indian rupee hitting record lows against dollar

A weaker rupee means higher prices for things like fuel and imported goods, which can drive up everyday costs. Plus, foreign investors registered significant outflows from Indian stocks this month (March 2026), one of the larger recent outflows, hurting market confidence.

Factors behind the fall of rupee

It's a mix of global money moving out of India, rising oil prices (thanks to tensions around Iran), and importers scrambling for US dollars.

The Reserve Bank of India is trying to steady things, but trade tensions and a stronger dollar are piling on more pressure.