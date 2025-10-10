Explainer: Why only 41.5% of Indian deposits are insured

Who is insured and who isn't?

Most regular bank accounts (about 97.6%) are fully insured, but if you've got more than ₹5 lakh in the bank, anything above that isn't covered. This mostly affects big companies and wealthy individuals.

Public sector banks insure nearly half their deposits, private banks cover about a third, and regional rural banks protect almost 80%.

Also, there are fewer insured banks now than five years ago.