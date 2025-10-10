Supreme Court to hear customs appeal against Adani Enterprises
The Supreme Court is stepping in to review a customs department appeal against Adani Enterprises.
Customs officials say Adani dodged duties by using export incentive licenses to import huge amounts of gold and silver back in 2003-04.
Earlier, a tribunal had cleared Adani, saying the company had valid licenses, but now the case is back in the spotlight.
Notices have gone out to both Adani Enterprises and its Managing Director, Rajesh Adani.
Adani allegedly misrepresented info to get duty-free licenses
Customs claims Adani got 21 duty-free credit entitlement (DFCE) licenses through misrepresentation, letting them import over 31,000kg of silver and 25,000kg of gold without paying duties—costing the government about ₹49.77 crore.
The catch: under the DFCE scheme, imports are supposed to directly link to exports, and officials say Adani broke that rule.
Even though a tribunal sided with Adani last December, customs is now hoping the Supreme Court sees things differently.