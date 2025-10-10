Supreme Court to hear customs appeal against Adani Enterprises Business Oct 10, 2025

The Supreme Court is stepping in to review a customs department appeal against Adani Enterprises.

Customs officials say Adani dodged duties by using export incentive licenses to import huge amounts of gold and silver back in 2003-04.

Earlier, a tribunal had cleared Adani, saying the company had valid licenses, but now the case is back in the spotlight.

Notices have gone out to both Adani Enterprises and its Managing Director, Rajesh Adani.