Global banks are exploring blockchain-based digital currency for faster payments
Business
Some of the world's biggest banks—think Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank, Bank of America, BNP Paribas, and Santander—are teaming up to explore the possibility of issuing digital money using public blockchains.
Their goal? To create a reserve-backed digital coin tied to major currencies like the US dollar, aiming to make payments faster and more competitive in the finance world.
Stablecoins could be the key to this transformation
The banks are especially interested in stablecoins, which are digital coins pegged to real-world assets (like the dollar), making them less volatile and more reliable.
They are in contact with US and EU regulators to stay in line with new regulations.
If this takes off, it could mean quicker, cheaper payments—plus, a big step toward modernizing how banks move money.