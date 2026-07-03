French firms invited to invest in India's AI, clean-energy sectors

Green shift

Clean energy transition and global financial hub

Sitharaman also spoke about India's ambitious clean energy transition, including its target of 500GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030. She said this is creating "substantial opportunities for investment in renewable energy, green hydrogen, battery storage, offshore wind and smart grids." The Finance Minister also highlighted the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) as a leading global financial hub with over 1,200 registered entities as of June 2026.