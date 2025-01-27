What's the story

Vipassana meditation, a millennia-old practice originating from the Indian subcontinent, has garnered global recognition for its transformative effects on mental clarity and emotional equilibrium.

In India, countless retreats offer courses spanning ten days to multiple months, providing a pathway to self-discovery and internal tranquility.

This article explores how participating in these retreats can positively influence your financial health by cultivating discipline, minimizing stress-driven expenditure, and improving decision-making abilities.