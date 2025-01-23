What's the story

Running a daycare center is no child's play, especially in India's fast-paced, family-centric culture.

From mischievous toddlers toppling toys to unexpected property mishaps, there's a lot at stake.

Enter insurance—the unsung superhero for daycare owners, protecting them from financial meltdowns when things go sideways.

This article unpacks how insurance safeguards against everything from property damage to legal liabilities, making it a must-have for anyone in the daycare business. Curious?

Let's dive in and explore!