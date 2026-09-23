Export-focused Chinese tech stocks outpace domestic peers 36% to 9%
China's AI scene is shifting gears, with companies that focus on international sales pulling way ahead of those relying on the local market.
This year, Chinese tech stocks with strong export business grew 36%, while firms focused at home managed just 9%.
This big gap comes as Beijing pushes for self-made AI, making local competition tougher and profits slimmer.
Zhongji Innolight, Eoptolink near 50% gains
Firms like Zhongji Innolight and Eoptolink, which get most of their money from exports, have seen their stock prices soar nearly 50% this year, thanks to booming global demand for AI.
Meanwhile, companies serving mainly China, like Moore Threads and SenseTime, are seeing their stocks drop as the home market gets crowded and profits shrink.
If you're watching China's tech scene, it looks like going global is the way to win right now.