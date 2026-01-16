Export perks now cover India Post shipments—big win for small businesses
Following the CBIC notifications issued in January 2026, India's tax department (CBIC) is letting exporters who use India Post claim popular export incentives like Duty Drawback, RoDTEP, and RoSCTL.
This update is designed to make life easier for MSMEs, artisans, and first-time sellers—especially those in smaller towns or remote areas who rely on postal services to ship their products abroad.
Why should you care?
This move helps level the playing field between India Post and private couriers, making it simpler for small businesses to compete globally.
It's also part of a bigger push to boost cross-border e-commerce from every corner of India—not just big cities.
If you're dreaming of starting an online business or already selling stuff overseas from a less-connected place, these changes could make exporting smoother and more rewarding.