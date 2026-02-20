Export promotion mission launched to boost India's exports

The 2 big pillars

The two big pillars—"Niryat Protsahan" and "Niryat Disha"—offer perks like cheaper loans, credit guarantees provided at varying coverage levels (for example, 90% under the Direct E-Commerce Credit Facility, 75% under the Overseas Inventory Credit Facility, and up to 85%/65% under collateral support), e-commerce support for inventory and logistics, plus help with meeting global standards.

There's also new certification programs (like TRACE) and smarter warehousing tools (FLOW), all designed to make exporting less intimidating for newcomers.