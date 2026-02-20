Export Promotion Mission: What it means for small businesses

Why this matters for MSMEs

If you're part of a small business or thinking about exporting someday, this could be a game-changer.

The mission offers easier credit (up to ₹50L with high guarantees), support for overseas inventory, freight subsidies for the northeast, and digital tools to make compliance less of a headache.

It's all about making exports simpler and more affordable—especially important now that Indian goods face steep US tariffs.

This push could open up new opportunities for young entrepreneurs in sectors like textiles, leather, gems, and engineering.