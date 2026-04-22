External committee recommends NSE pay ₹1,800cr to resolve IPO impasse
Business
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) could soon pay over ₹1,800 crore to settle long-running legal disputes, something an external committee has just recommended to SEBI, India's market regulator.
This big move is meant to clear up governance and trading issues that have kept NSE's IPO on hold for nearly 10 years.
NSE may file IPO next month
NSE had set aside less money last year, but now SEBI is expected to ask for the full amount.
Meanwhile, NSE is gearing up for its long-awaited IPO by bringing in a record 20 banks as managers.
If all goes well, NSE may file its IPO application right after announcing financial results next month, a major milestone after years of delays.