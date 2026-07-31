Exxon Mobil profit up 105% to $14.53 billion, revenue $116.02B

The company hit its highest upstream production in over 20 years, excluding disruptions in the Middle East, and broke records in the Permian Basin and second-quarter diesel output.

In Guyana, Exxon launched its fifth floating production vessel, set to add even more barrels by late 2026.

They have invested $13 billion this year for future growth, announced a $1.03 a share dividend for September, and saw their stock bounce back strongly, up nearly 15% in July and about 30% so far this year.