EY: AI could automate up to 80% of treasury jobs
Business
EY's report says AI could automate up to 80% of routine treasury jobs: think data collecting, checking numbers, and prepping reports.
Right now, these repetitive tasks eat up about two-thirds of mid-level professionals' time.
Even so, more than half of companies still do things like batch reconciliations by hand.
EY recommends cautious treasury automation
EY suggests starting with safer bets like cash forecasting and anti-money laundering checks before going all in on automation.
Building a single data hub from banks and financial systems helps AI make smarter calls.
And for now? EY recommends letting AI advise while humans keep the final say, so tech helps out but doesn't totally take over.