EY analysis says West Asia conflicts could hurt India's banks
Business
EY's analysis says India's banks might feel the heat from ongoing conflicts in West Asia.
Rising costs, longer supply chains, and squeezed cash flows are already showing up, with risks like tighter profit margins and weaker loan quality expected to build over time.
EY: banks need smarter risk strategies
The stress is likely to hit in waves: first through shrinking profits and delayed investments, then possibly through payment slowdowns that could affect small businesses and shoppers.
Plus, with AI shaking up the job market (especially IT roles), EY suggests banks need smarter risk strategies to handle what's coming next.