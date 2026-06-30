EY employee fired after allegedly viewing Anthony Albanese banking records

Paul and Phillip Issa charged

The two men, Paul Issa, 21, and Phillip Issa, 25, are accused of accessing and sharing restricted data without permission.

Paul Issa faces charges of accessing restricted data without authorisation and distributing personal data, while Phillip Issa faces a charge of facilitating unauthorized access to restricted data.

Their bail was extended, with the next court date set for August 25.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers called the breach "incredibly concerning," stressing how important it is to keep Australians's data safe.