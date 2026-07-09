EY India launches AI CPM platform to spot cyber risks
EY India just launched its Cyber Performance Management (CPM) platform, designed to help companies spot and measure cyber risks in real time.
By combining AI with cybersecurity tools in one dashboard, the platform lets teams quickly analyze threats and see where their systems might be vulnerable, making it easier to stay a step ahead.
Platform mixes AI with financial insights
The CPM platform stands out by mixing advanced AI with financial insights, so organizations can actually see how cyber risks impact their business.
Rohan Sachdev from EY India shared that this tool helps cut through the confusion of scattered security tools and decisions.
With cyber threats getting faster and smarter, having everything in one place could make a big difference for companies trying to keep up.