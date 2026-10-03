EY India report: AI could bring over 100 million long-term investors
AI could make financial advice way more accessible, not just for the wealthy but for a much wider pool of investors, including folks in smaller cities.
According to a new EY India report, affordable, personalized investing guidance could make tailored guidance more accessible to millions of investors who have historically remained underserved.
By 2035, more than 100 million additional individuals could be brought into long-term investing, with smaller-city households, women, young professionals and Gen Z among the contributing groups.
Human advisors remain essential with AI
While AI can handle things like financial profiling and risk checks on its own, the report points out that human advisors still matter a lot.
AI tools will help advisors by offering smart insights and real-time updates so they can guide people better, especially those who've been left out before.
The goal? Make wealth-building more inclusive while keeping that essential human touch for trust and accountability.