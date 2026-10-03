EY India report: AI could bring over 100 million long-term investors

AI could make financial advice way more accessible, not just for the wealthy but for a much wider pool of investors, including folks in smaller cities.

According to a new EY India report, affordable, personalized investing guidance could make tailored guidance more accessible to millions of investors who have historically remained underserved.

By 2035, more than 100 million additional individuals could be brought into long-term investing, with smaller-city households, women, young professionals and Gen Z among the contributing groups.