EY opens EY.ai center in Bengaluru during $1.4B AI push

Janet Truncale says India is key

India is key for EY, with over a quarter of its 400,000 employees based here.

CEO Janet Truncale called out the country's importance as the company rolls out new AI tools for things like audits and taxes, making life easier for both clients and auditors.

Even with all this tech, demand for skilled talent is only growing—EY Global Delivery Services hired 25,000 people last year alone to keep up.