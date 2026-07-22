EY-Parthenon: India health care posts FY2026 revenue and earnings growth
Business
India's health care scene had a strong year in FY2026, with hospitals and diagnostics chains seeing over 15% growth as more people sought advanced treatments.
Single-specialty hospital operators also did well, though medical device makers struggled with tariffs and higher costs.
The EY-Parthenon report points to a steady rise in both revenue and earnings across most parts of the industry.
Private equity fuels health care expansion
Private equity investors are still betting big on health care, fueling more expansions and partnerships.
Experts think this momentum will carry into FY2027, thanks to better infrastructure and growing health awareness, showing just how resilient India's health care sector really is.