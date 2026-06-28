EY report says India imports over 90% of crude oil Business Jun 28, 2026

India is now importing more than 90% of its crude oil, as of FY26 (2025-26), up from 55% in FY1999 (FY1999 1998-99), according to a new EY report.

The study points out that this heavy reliance puts the economy at risk if global supplies get disrupted.

To help avoid shocks, the report suggests India should build bigger oil reserves and speed up the switch to alternative energy and local oil production.