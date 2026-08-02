EY rolled out AI router trimming token-based AI fees
EY has rolled out a smart new AI router that quietly cuts down on pricey token-based AI fees.
Since its global launch in April 2026, it's been routing employee questions to the model best suited for the task, without changing how people use the system.
Some departments have seen their token usage drop by 60%, according to Dan Diasio, EY's global consulting AI leader.
Router routes tasks to cheaper models
The router saves money by sending easy tasks to smaller, less expensive models and is already helping teams like tax and risk manage costs better.
It doesn't work with Microsoft Copilot, but it's a big deal because most leaders are worried about rising AI expenses: EY found that 82% of senior executives share this concern.
Now, companies are tracking usage closely and setting budgets. Diasio sums it up: finding the sweet spot between saving money and boosting productivity is key for smarter, sustainable AI use.