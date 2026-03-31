EY warns Middle East conflict could dent India FY27 growth Business Mar 31, 2026

The ongoing conflict in the Middle East could slow down India's economy, with EY warning that GDP growth might drop by around 1% point in FY27.

Because India imports nearly 90% of its crude oil requirements, the recent chaos has pushed oil prices up nearly 50% since February, making everything from fuel to daily essentials more expensive and likely raising inflation by about 1.5% points.