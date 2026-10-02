FAA reviews 737 MAX software glitch, officials say low risk
Business
The FAA is taking a close look at a software glitch in the Boeing 737 MAX that could make things trickier for pilots during certain maneuvers.
While this bug might add to pilot workload, officials, including Sean Duffy, say it's not a serious safety risk right now.
Review may affect MAX 10 certification
Boeing's already working on a fix and letting airlines know what's up. They're also thinking about extra pilot training.
The outcome of Friday's review could impact when the 737 MAX 10 gets certified: if everything checks out, it might get the green light later this month.