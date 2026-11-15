FAA to audit India's aviation safety standards from tomorrow
What's the story
The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will conduct an audit of India's aviation safety oversight standards from November 16 to 20. The assessment will mainly focus on aircraft operations, airworthiness, and personnel licensing. India currently holds Category 1 status under the FAA's International Aviation Safety Assessment (IASA) program, which evaluates if a country's air carrier oversight meets the safety standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).
Audit focus
Audit will focus on aircraft operations, airworthiness, and personnel licensing
The upcoming FAA audit will mainly cover three key areas: aircraft operations, airworthiness, and personnel licensing.
These are critical components of the IASA program, which assesses a country's compliance with international aviation safety standards and recommended practices.
The assessment is particularly important for countries like India that have rapidly growing civil aviation markets and seek to ensure their air carriers meet global safety standards.
Carrier status
Air India currently operates direct flights to US cities
As of now, Air India is the only Indian airline with direct flights to US cities.
This makes the upcoming FAA audit even more critical for India's aviation sector.
The Category 1 status granted by the FAA is a major endorsement of a country's aviation safety oversight standards.
In its last audit, India had retained this coveted status, underlining its commitment to international aviation safety norms.
Past audits
Last FAA audit was conducted in October 2021
The last FAA audit of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) was conducted from October 25-29, 2021.
The results were announced in April 2023.
Despite a few incidents including a major Air India crash in 2025 that killed 260 people, India has managed to retain its Category 1 status.