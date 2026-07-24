FAB offers $1.5 billion to NRIs to bolster India's forex

FAB's offer lets NRIs use nine-times leverage: put down $1 million, get a $9 million loan, and you can invest with $10 million total.

The bank is in talks with Indian banks for extra security if someone can't repay.

With other banks offering interest rates up to 7.75% and talks between the RBI and the UAE central bank ongoing, this program could attract as much as $50 billion from the global Indian community, giving a serious boost to India's economy.