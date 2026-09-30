Fabletics opens 1st India store at DLF Promenade New Delhi
Business
Fabletics, the global activewear brand, just opened its very first store in India at DLF Promenade, New Delhi.
Teaming up with Reliance Brands Limited, they are bringing high-performance activewear and some cool tech touches, like RFID-enabled fitting rooms that make it easy to check sizes and product details, to local fitness fans.
Fabletics plans Mumbai store
The opening drew a lively crowd, with more than 100 visitors joining in for fun activities like a pedal-powered smoothie station.
The store stocks a wide range of activewear for both men and women, from leggings to jackets.
And if you are in Mumbai, good news: Fabletics is already planning its second Indian store there.