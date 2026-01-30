Facebook India profit rises 28% to ₹647cr in FY25
What's the story
Facebook India has reported a 28.1% jump in its net profit for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. The company's financial data, accessed by Tofler, shows that the net profit stood at ₹647 crore as compared to ₹505 crore in the previous fiscal year. The growth is attributed to a significant rise in revenue from operations and total income during this period.
Financial performance
Revenue and total income witness significant growth
The company's revenue from operations increased by 25% to ₹3,793 crore from ₹3,035 crore in the previous fiscal. Similarly, total income grew by 25.2% to ₹3,834 crore from ₹3,064 crore a year earlier. The company also witnessed a 22.6% increase in total expenses for the fiscal year. The figure rose to ₹2,881 crore from ₹2,350 crore in the previous fiscal. Notably, employee benefit expenses surged by 36.3% to ₹649 crore from ₹476 crore earlier.
Revenue sources
Facebook India Online Services' business model
Facebook India Online Services primarily sells advertising inventory to customers in India. The company earns ad revenue from displaying ads on Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and third-party affiliated websites or mobile apps. It also gets revenue from service agreements with Meta's US entity for IT-enabled business process outsourcing services. This diverse business model has helped the company maintain a steady growth trajectory despite rising expenses.