The company's revenue from operations increased by 25% to ₹3,793 crore

Facebook India profit rises 28% to ₹647cr in FY25

By Mudit Dube 11:42 am Jan 30, 202611:42 am

What's the story

Facebook India has reported a 28.1% jump in its net profit for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. The company's financial data, accessed by Tofler, shows that the net profit stood at ₹647 crore as compared to ₹505 crore in the previous fiscal year. The growth is attributed to a significant rise in revenue from operations and total income during this period.