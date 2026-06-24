Fadnavis urges Amazon CEO Andy Jassy to back data centers

Maharashtra sets $1 trillion 2030 goal

Fadnavis shared that Maharashtra is aiming to grow its economy from $660 billion to $1 trillion by 2030, and it is already more than halfway there.

The state is using AI to improve services like farming, healthcare, and education.

He also highlighted opportunities in Navi Mumbai's Medicity project and pointed out that Maharashtra supports green tech with incentives for renewable energy in data centers.