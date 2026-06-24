Fadnavis urges Amazon CEO Andy Jassy to back data centers
Business
Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met Amazon CEO Andy Jassy in Mumbai, pitching the state as a prime spot for tech investment.
He called Maharashtra the "data center capital of the country" and encouraged Amazon to help boost local data centers, healthcare projects, and AI-driven skill training.
Maharashtra sets $1 trillion 2030 goal
Fadnavis shared that Maharashtra is aiming to grow its economy from $660 billion to $1 trillion by 2030, and it is already more than halfway there.
The state is using AI to improve services like farming, healthcare, and education.
He also highlighted opportunities in Navi Mumbai's Medicity project and pointed out that Maharashtra supports green tech with incentives for renewable energy in data centers.