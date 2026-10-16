Fairfax cleared to take over IDBI Bank and digitize services
Business
Prem Watsa, founder of Fairfax Financial Holdings, said money is going into data centers and AI in the US and that it may shift to countries like India.
This comes just as Fairfax got the green light to take over IDBI Bank and plans to bring more technology and digital services to IDBI Bank.
Prem Watsa expects 10-year India boom
Watsa points to upcoming free trade agreements as game changers.
Watsa said India is going to be on everyone's list and expects an economic boom in India for the next 10 years.
Prem Watsa plans GoDigit-IIFL integration
Watsa plans to bring new tech and services, like insurance and wealth management, into IDBI Bank by integrating GoDigit and IIFL Capital.
His long-term goal? Make IDBI a strong player in banking while keeping it financially solid for future growth.