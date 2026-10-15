Fairfax Financial to buy 60.78% of IDBI Bank stake

This marks the end of IDBI Bank's long restructuring phase.

After the sale, the Indian government's stake drops sharply from 45.5% to 15%, and LIC's share falls to 19%.

Fairfax says it will fund the buyout using its own cash and support from companies like Go Digit and IIFL Capital (no heavy borrowing involved).

The only thing left? Approvals from the Reserve Bank of India for the transaction and from the Securities and Exchange Board of India and the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India for the combination before everything is official.