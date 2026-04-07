Family offices bypass venture capital funds to back AI startups
Family offices are shaking up how they invest, choosing to back AI startups directly instead of going through venture capital funds.
With fewer companies going public and private firms sticking around longer, these investors see more potential in getting involved early.
Just this February, family offices made 41 direct bets on AI ventures, showing how much they're focusing on this space.
Arena Private Wealth co-leads AI rounds
What's interesting is that some well-known figures, like Jeff Bezos, are also jumping into direct AI investments.
Firms like Arena Private Wealth are co-leading huge funding rounds (think $230 million for AI chip startup Positron) but keep things selective, doing deep research and building close relationships with founders instead of spreading their money thin.