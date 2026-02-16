Fast&Up in final bids for $70 million funding round
Fast&Up, the sports nutrition brand from Fullife Healthcare, is in the final round of bids for a $70 million funding round.
Venturi Partners and Elev8 Venture Partners are in the final race, with Venturi likely to invest a larger check.
The goal? Fuel growth in protein, hydration, and clean-label product lines.
Fresh capital to boost product rollout and distribution expansion
This fresh capital is set to help Fast&Up roll out new products and expand its distribution.
The brand previously raised $22 million from Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia and got a boost from actor Varun Dhawan.
Earlier reports say Fast&Up had already raised over $40 million to date.
Fast&Up's presence and parent company performance
Fast&Up has over 100 products across six categories, available in 35 countries through platforms like Reliance Retail and DMart.
In FY24, parent company Fullife Healthcare saw ₹188 crore in operational revenue (up 10% from last year), with total revenue at ₹191 crore including non-operating income.
Key financial metrics for FY24
FY24 brought a 10% jump in operational revenue to ₹188 crore. Losses dropped by nearly 39% to ₹30 crore.
Procurement costs nudged up slightly to ₹87 crore (39% of expenses), but advertising spend fell by 22% to ₹46 crore—showing a tighter focus on spending as they grow.