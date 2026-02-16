Fast&Up in final bids for $70 million funding round

Fast&Up, the sports nutrition brand from Fullife Healthcare, is in the final round of bids for a $70 million funding round. Venturi Partners and Elev8 Venture Partners are in the final race, with Venturi likely to invest a larger check. The goal? Fuel growth in protein, hydration, and clean-label product lines.

Fresh capital to boost product rollout and distribution expansion This fresh capital is set to help Fast&Up roll out new products and expand its distribution.

The brand previously raised $22 million from Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia and got a boost from actor Varun Dhawan.

Earlier reports say Fast&Up had already raised over $40 million to date.

Fast&Up's presence and parent company performance Fast&Up has over 100 products across six categories, available in 35 countries through platforms like Reliance Retail and DMart.

In FY24, parent company Fullife Healthcare saw ₹188 crore in operational revenue (up 10% from last year), with total revenue at ₹191 crore including non-operating income.