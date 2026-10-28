FCC approves Amazon's $11.5B Globalstar acquisition to boost Leo launch

Amazon Leo has already put 300-plus satellites into orbit since last year and aims for about 3,200 by 2029.

Adding Globalstar means even more coverage and a stronger shot at catching up with Starlink's massive network of over 11,000 satellites.

Plus, since Apple invested about $1.5 billion in Globalstar in 2024 to expand iPhone communication services, Amazon is stepping into a space where tech companies are pouring billions of dollars into capturing the lucrative market for satellite-based connectivity.