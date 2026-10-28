FCC approves Amazon's $11.5B Globalstar acquisition to boost Leo launch
Amazon just got the FCC's go-ahead to buy Globalstar for $11.5 billion, a big move in its race to challenge SpaceX's Starlink.
With this deal, Amazon Leo is gearing up to launch its own satellite services by 2026, using Globalstar's tech to connect devices directly: think internet access anywhere, no cell towers needed.
Leo plans 3,200 satellites by 2029
Amazon Leo has already put 300-plus satellites into orbit since last year and aims for about 3,200 by 2029.
Adding Globalstar means even more coverage and a stronger shot at catching up with Starlink's massive network of over 11,000 satellites.
Plus, since Apple invested about $1.5 billion in Globalstar in 2024 to expand iPhone communication services, Amazon is stepping into a space where tech companies are pouring billions of dollars into capturing the lucrative market for satellite-based connectivity.