FD rates competitive across foreign, public and private banks

Deutsche and DCB lead FD rates

Foreign banks are topping the charts: Deutsche Bank gives you 7% for 1-2-year FDs (starting July 25), and DBS offers 6.85%.

Private banks aren't far behind: DCB Bank is at 7.5% for up to 5 years, while Bandhan Bank has 7.45% for shorter terms.

Public sector players like Indian Bank (up to 6.8%), Central Bank of India (6.7%), and Bank of Maharashtra (6.65%) are also in the mix.