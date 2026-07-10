FD rates competitive across foreign, public and private banks
Thinking about where to park your savings? Fixed deposits (FDs) are still a go-to for safe, steady returns.
As of July 2026, interest rates are looking pretty competitive across foreign, public sector, and private banks, so it's a good time to check your options.
Deutsche and DCB lead FD rates
Foreign banks are topping the charts: Deutsche Bank gives you 7% for 1-2-year FDs (starting July 25), and DBS offers 6.85%.
Private banks aren't far behind: DCB Bank is at 7.5% for up to 5 years, while Bandhan Bank has 7.45% for shorter terms.
Public sector players like Indian Bank (up to 6.8%), Central Bank of India (6.7%), and Bank of Maharashtra (6.65%) are also in the mix.
Rates may change check bank terms
These interest rates hold only for specific periods. They might shift or become floating rates later on, depending on each bank's rules.
Always double-check before locking in your money!