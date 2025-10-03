FDA approves 1st drug combo for small cell lung cancer

Combo cut death risk by 27%

In clinical trials, this combo cut the risk of disease progression by 46% and lowered the risk of death by 27% compared to using Tecentriq alone.

Zepzelca is given through an IV every three weeks, while Tecentriq can be taken by IV or as an injection.

The price tag is $8,110. With FDA approval, the combination will be eligible for reimbursement.

This approval marks a hopeful step forward for people facing ES-SCLC.