FDA approves 1st drug combo for small cell lung cancer
Big news for anyone following cancer research: the FDA has greenlit a new treatment for extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC).
It's a combo of Jazz Pharmaceuticals's Zepzelca and Roche's Tecentriq, designed to help adults whose cancer hasn't gotten worse after initial chemo.
This is actually the first time such a combination has been approved for this tough-to-treat form of lung cancer.
Combo cut death risk by 27%
In clinical trials, this combo cut the risk of disease progression by 46% and lowered the risk of death by 27% compared to using Tecentriq alone.
Zepzelca is given through an IV every three weeks, while Tecentriq can be taken by IV or as an injection.
The price tag is $8,110. With FDA approval, the combination will be eligible for reimbursement.
This approval marks a hopeful step forward for people facing ES-SCLC.