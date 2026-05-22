FDA approves Alembic levothyroxine sodium tablets similar to AbbVie's Synthroid

Alembic ANDA count rises to 239

This approval opens up access to a $1.87 billion US market through March 2026.

It also bumps Alembic's total FDA ANDA count to 239, showing their steady progress in the pharma game.

Shares got a slight lift after the news (up 0.87%), but overall, Alembic's stock is still down 22% from last year, even though profits jumped by 29% in the fourth-quarter fiscal 2026.