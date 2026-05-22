FDA approves Alembic levothyroxine sodium tablets similar to AbbVie's Synthroid
Business
Alembic Pharmaceuticals just scored final FDA approval for its levothyroxine sodium tablets, used to treat hypothyroidism and support certain thyroid cancer patients.
The tablets come in a wide range of strengths and are basically the same as AbbVie's Synthroid, making them a solid option for those needing thyroid meds.
Alembic ANDA count rises to 239
This approval opens up access to a $1.87 billion US market through March 2026.
It also bumps Alembic's total FDA ANDA count to 239, showing their steady progress in the pharma game.
Shares got a slight lift after the news (up 0.87%), but overall, Alembic's stock is still down 22% from last year, even though profits jumped by 29% in the fourth-quarter fiscal 2026.