FDA finds falsified records, unsanitary conditions at Dabur India facility
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) just called out serious problems at Dabur India's Dadra and Nagar Haveli facility after a January inspection.
Inspectors found falsified manufacturing records, unsanitary conditions, including live birds and droppings in the warehouse, and equipment that wasn't cleaned or maintained properly, raising concerns about possible contamination.
Dabur skipped checks, US scrutiny tightens
Dabur hasn't responded yet, but these findings could mean trouble for its business in the US.
The report also pointed out that management skipped key quality checks and reused equipment meant for specific products, which breaks important safety rules.
This comes as Indian pharmaceutical exporters face tighter scrutiny from US regulators, so all eyes are on how Dabur will handle it.